CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Castro carries Texas-Arlington over…

Castro carries Texas-Arlington over UC Santa Barbara 70-62

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Pedro Castro scored 16 points and Texas-Arlington topped UC Santa Barbara 70-62 on Monday night.

David Azore had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jack Hoiberg added 11 points. Patrick Mwamba had 10 points.

Amadou Sow had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-2). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Calvin Wishart had 10 points. Josh Pierre-Louis had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Oklahoma bid for Guard exception to vaccine mandate denied

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up