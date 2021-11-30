CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Carr lifts Delaware past…

Carr lifts Delaware past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Andrew Carr had 18 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin’ Blue Hens got past Long Island-Brooklyn 75-67 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Anderson added 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. chipped in 12 points and Dylan Painter and Ryan Allen each had 11. Nelson Jr. also had six rebounds.

Isaac Kante had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Sharks (1-5). Eral Penn added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Ty Flowers had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Labor deploys six tiger teams to states to begin unemployment insurance modernization effort

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

VA AI strategy outlines data, workforce investments needed to improve veteran care

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up