Campbell breezes to 85-50 win over William Peace in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:48 AM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jesus Carralero came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Campbell to an 85-50 win over William Peace in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson, Jr. added seven rebounds. Gediminas Mokseckas had eight rebounds.

Donolly Tyrell Jr. had 9 points for the Pacers.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

