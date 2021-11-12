CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
California Baptist squares off against MVSU

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Mississippi Valley State (0-1) vs. California Baptist (1-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes up against Mississippi Valley State in an early season matchup. Mississippi Valley State came up short in a 119-61 game at St. John’s in its last outing. California Baptist is coming off an 87-65 home win against San Francisco State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State went 0-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those eight games, the Delta Devils gave up 100.5 points per game while scoring 56.1 per matchup. California Baptist went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 83 points and allowing 76.3 per game in the process.

