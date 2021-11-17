CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Caldwell scores 14 to…

Caldwell scores 14 to carry Army over Merrimack 74-51

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Caldwell had 14 points and seven rebounds as Army romped past Merrimack 74-51 on Wednesday night.

Charlie Peterson had 13 points for Army (3-1). Jared Cross added 11 points. Jalen Rucker had seven rebounds.

Mykel Derring had 11 points and five steals for the Warriors (2-2).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up