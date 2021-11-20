CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Calcaterra leads San Diego over UC Riverside 74-62

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:45 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joey Calcaterra had 21 points as San Diego defeated UC Riverside 74-62 on Wednesday night.

Marcellus Earlington had 16 points for San Diego (3-1). Jase Townsend added six rebounds. Terrell Brown had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Zyon Pullin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Callum McRae added 16 points and four assists. Flynn Cameron had six rebounds.

