C. Michigan goes up against Bellarmine

Bellarmine (0-5) vs. Central Michigan (1-3)

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine and Central Michigan look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a tough loss on Monday. Central Michigan lost 107-54 to Gonzaga, while Bellarmine fell 75-62 to UCLA.

STEPPING UP: Central Michigan’s Jermaine Jackson Jr. has averaged 12.8 points while Harrison Henderson has put up 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Knights, Dylan Penn has averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while CJ Fleming has put up 9.4 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. Penn has 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Chippewas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Central Michigan has an assist on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Bellarmine has assists on 27 of 68 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Bellarmine has scored 60.4 points while allowing 82.8 points over its last five games. Central Michigan has averaged 62.5 points and given up 86.3 over its last five.

