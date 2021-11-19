CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
BYU looks to remain perfect

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Central Methodist vs. Brigham Young (3-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brigham Young Cougars are set to battle the Eagles of Division II Central Methodist. Brigham Young is coming off an 81-49 win in Portland over Oregon in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Alex Barcello has averaged 22 points this year for Brigham Young. Complementing Barcello is Fousseyni Traore, who is averaging eight points and 7.3 rebounds per game.BARCELLO BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young went 8-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cougars scored 74.7 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

