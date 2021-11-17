CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:50 AM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night.

Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.

Isaiah Knox had 8 points for the Leopards. John Malone II also had 8 points.

