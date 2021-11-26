BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell hosts Siena

Bucknell hosts Siena

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Siena (1-4) vs. Bucknell (1-5)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Bucknell in a non-conference matchup. Siena won 72-69 at home against Harvard on Monday. Bucknell lost 85-79 to Rider on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Siena has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson Stormo, Anthony Gaines, Nick Hopkins and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Saints points this season.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Funk has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 52 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Siena’s Colby Rogers has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 47.2 percent of them, and is 17 of 36 over the past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Saints have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bison. Bucknell has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Siena has assists on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Bucknell offense has averaged 75.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bison 28th nationally. Siena has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 66.6 possessions per game (ranked 280th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up