Buchanan scores 21 to carry Manhattan past Liberty 76-60

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:26 PM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor as Manhattan defeated Liberty 76-60 on Saturday night.

Jose Perez had 14 points and seven assists for the Jaspers (4-1). Warren Williams added 13 points and Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for the Flames (1-3). Blake Preston added seven rebounds.

