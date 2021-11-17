CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Brown scores 19 to lead Murray St. past Illinois St. 77-65

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:09 AM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 19 points and Murray State topped Illinois State 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Justice Hill had 17 points for Murray State (3-0). KJ Williams added 13 points. Trae Hannibal had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Antonio Reeves had 19 points for the Redbirds (1-2). Mark Freeman added 15 points. Sy Chatman had 14 points and four blocks.

