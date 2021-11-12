CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Brown, Hauser help Michigan St. beat Western Michigan 90-46

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 9:30 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored 17 points, Joey Hauser had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Michigan State rebounded from a loss in its opener by beating Western Michigan 90-46 on Friday night.

Hauser also had four assists, two steals and a block. Marcus Bingham II added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans.

Western Michigan (1-1) hit four 3-pointers in a span of 2:47 and led 15-9 about seven minutes in but Michigan State scored the next nine points to spark a 23-4 run to take a 13-point lead with six minutes left in the first half. The Spartans scored 12 of the final 14 points before the break to make it 46-25 and eventually led by as many as 48 points.

Mack Smith led the Broncos (1-1) with 13 points and Markeese Hastings added 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Spartans shot 52% (34 of 66) from the field, outscored Western Michigan 18-5 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Broncos 58-28.

