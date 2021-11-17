CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Brockington, Hunter help Iowa…

Brockington, Hunter help Iowa St. beat Alabama St. 68-60

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Tyrese Hunter scored nine of his 19 points in the final 96 seconds and Iowa State held on for a 68-60 win over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

Brockington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Hunter and threw down a dunk. Hunter, on the ensuing possession, jumped into the passing lane for a steal that he took the other way and finished through contact on a fast-break dunk. His and-1 free throw pushed the lead to 61-53 with 1:36 to play.

Hunter, who finished with six assists and three steals, went 6 for 6 from the foul line from there to help secure the win.

Isaiah Range had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Alabama State (0-4) and Jordan O’Neal scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and blocked three shots.

Trace Young scored seven points and Gerald Liddell added five in a 14-3 run that trimmed Alabama State’s 12-point deficit to 56-53 with 4:50 to play. Neither team scored again until Brockington’s putback with 2:02 left.

Iowa State shot 37% from the field and made just 1 of 20 from 3-point range but scored 20 points off 23 Hornets turnovers and outscored Alabama State 15-6 from the free-throw line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up