Brewer, FIU host FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (6-2) vs. Florida International (6-1) Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Florida Gulf Coast (6-2) vs. Florida International (6-1)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tavian Dunn-Martin and Florida Gulf Coast will face Tevin Brewer and Florida International. Dunn-Martin has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Brewer is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brewer, Clevon Brown and Isaiah Banks have collectively scored 40 percent of Florida International’s points this season and 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida Gulf Coast, Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Austin Richie have combined to account for 51 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast scoring, including 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brewer has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Florida International field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Eagles are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK SCORING: Florida International has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.7 points while giving up 57.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast as a team has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.