Braun carries Santa Clara over Nevada 96-74

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:37 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Parker Braun had 19 points as Santa Clara easily defeated Nevada 96-74 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice and Jalen Williams added 18 points each for the Broncos.

Braun hit 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks. Justice also had eight rebounds.

PJ Pipes had 12 points for Santa Clara (3-0).

Grant Sherfield had 23 points and six assists for the Wolf Pack (1-2). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 18 points. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

