Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:49 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points for Davidson (2-2). Michael Jones added 13 points. Hyunjung Lee had 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 13 points for the Quakers (2-4). Jelani Williams added 10 points.

Jonah Charles, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to five.

