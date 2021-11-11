CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » BG goes for first…

BG goes for first win vs Ohio Wesleyan

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ohio Wesleyan vs. Bowling Green (0-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bowling Green Falcons are set to battle the Battling Bishops of Division III Ohio Wesleyan. Bowling Green lost 79-71 in overtime on the road against Western Carolina in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Falcons put up 77.5 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up