Beckton Jr. carries American over William & Mary 74-62

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:45 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Stacy Beckton Jr. had 24 points as American defeated William & Mary 74-62 on Friday night.

Beckton Jr. hit 10 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Connor Nelson had 11 points for American (2-0). Johnny O’Neil added 11 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (0-2). Connor Kochera added 13 points. Quinn Blair had 11 points.

