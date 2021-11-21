CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Bannan scores 24 to lead Montana past Omaha 68-47

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 12:51 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Montana easily beat Omaha 68-47 on Saturday night.

Brandon Whitney had 13 points for Montana (2-2). Cameron Parker added six rebounds.

Felix Lemetti had 10 points for the Mavericks (1-3). Nick Ferrarini added 10 points. Kyle Luedtke had six rebounds.

___

___

