Baldwin’s double-double leads Milwaukee past North Dakota

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:56 AM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee defeated North Dakota 75-60 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

DeAndre Gholston had 14 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee. Donovan Newby added 12 points. Vin Baker Jr. had 11 points.

Paul Bruns had 13 points for the Fighting Hawks. Ethan Igbanugo added 11 points and Caleb Nero had six rebounds.

