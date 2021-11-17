CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Asadullah scores 21 to lift Lipscomb past Dayton 78-59

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:31 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 21 points as Lipscomb beat Dayton 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Murr had 19 points for Lipscomb (4-1). Greg Jones added 15 points. Will Pruitt had eight assists.

Elijah Weaver had 11 points for the Flyers (1-2). Malachi Smith added 11 points as did Toumani Camara.

