Arizona’s big men power Wildcats past Vaqueros 104-50

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Azuolis Tubelis scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Arizona’s formidable frontcourt duo led the Wildcats to a 104-50 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday night.

Koloko, a 7-foot-1 junior, played 19 minutes and surpassed his career highs for both points and rebounds while tying his career best by blocking five shots for the second straight game. Tubelis, a 6-11 sophomore, took 16 minutes — all but two coming in the first half — to put together his stat line as the Wildcats took a 25-point halftime lead.

Justin Kier and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 13 points with Oumar Ballo, a 7-foot transfer from Gonzaga, finishing with 12 for the Wildcats (2-0).

Ricky Nelson scored 14 points and Justin Johnson and Mike Adewunmi added 10 each for the Vaqueros (1-1).

Tubelis scored 11 points in a 16-2 run to start the game and the Wildcats went on to a 49-24 halftime lead.

Three straight 3-pointers started a 12-0 run with 7 1/2 minutes left in the game and by the time it ended the Wildcats led by 51.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

