Appalachian State tops William Peace 98-49

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:16 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James Lewis Jr. posted 15 points and Donovan Gregory had 11 points and nine rebounds as Appalachian State easily beat William Peace 98-49 on Monday night.

CJ Huntley had 14 points for Appalachian State (2-1). Adrian Delph added 10 points.

Garrett Phillips had 12 points for the Pacers. Beau Bryant and Michael Dulin each had 10 points.

