A&M squares off against Texas A&M-CC

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-0) vs. Texas A&M (1-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.7 points per game last season. The Aggies offense put up 71.1 points per contest on their way to a 6-1 record against non-SEC competition. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 0-6 against non-conference schools last season.

