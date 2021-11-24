A&M faces ND in Maui Invitational

Texas A&M (5-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-1) Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M (5-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-1)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Notre Dame will meet in a Maui Invitational battle. Notre Dame earned a 90-64 win over Chaminade in its most recent game, while Texas A&M got a 57-50 win against Butler in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Paul Atkinson is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Irish. Complementing Atkinson is Dane Goodwin, who is accounting for 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Henry Coleman III, who is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ATKINSON: Across four games this season, Notre Dame’s Atkinson has shot 62.2 percent.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 34 assists on 82 field goals (41.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas A&M has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.3 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate in the country. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through four games (ranking the Fighting Irish 254th among Division I teams).

