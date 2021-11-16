CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Alvarez carries Mercer past Life University 78-50

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:32 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had 17 points as Mercer easily defeated Life University 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Johnson and Kamar Robertson added 15 points each for the Bears. Johnson also had nine rebounds.

Felipe Haase had three blocks for Mercer (1-2).

Jordan Hernandez had 12 points for the NAIA-member Running Eagles.

