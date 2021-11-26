Alcorn State, Milwaukee look to end skids

Alcorn State (0-4) vs. Milwaukee (1-4) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Milwaukee…

Alcorn State (0-4) vs. Milwaukee (1-4)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Milwaukee meet as both teams are riding four-game losing streaks. Both teams are looking to end their four-game losing streaks.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Justin Thomas, Darrious Agnew and Lenell Henry have collectively scored 31 percent of all Braves scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOSHUA: Byron Joshua has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has scored 62 points per game and allowed 75 over its four-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has an assist on 24 of 63 field goals (38.1 percent) over its past three contests while Alcorn State has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Milwaukee has held opposing teams to only 39.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have allowed 42.3 percent from the field over their four-game losing skid, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.