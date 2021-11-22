THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Alabama A&M plays WKU

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:31 PM

Alabama A&M (1-3) vs. Western Kentucky (1-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Western Kentucky look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Western Kentucky lost 74-62 to Memphis on Friday, while Alabama A&M fell 86-41 at UAB on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Western Kentucky’s Dayvion McKnight has averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jairus Hamilton has put up 15 points. For the Bulldogs, Jalen Johnson has averaged 16.8 points and eight rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McKnight has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. McKnight has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Western Kentucky’s Hamilton has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over the last three games.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has scored 51.3 points per game and allowed 81.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 75.8 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

