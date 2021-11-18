Agbaji scores 25 as No. 3 Kansas beats Stony Brook 88-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points to continue his torrid start to the season, David McCormack added…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points to continue his torrid start to the season, David McCormack added 12 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Kansas pulled away from Stony Brook for a 88-59 victory Thursday night.

Christian Braun and Zach Clemence added 11 points apiece for the Jayhawks, who only led by six at halftime before heating up from beyond the arc. They were 2 of 10 in the first half but hit seven of their first nine 3s in the second.

Kansas (3-0) wound up shooting 50% from the field for the game while committing just seven turnovers.

Tykei Greene had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the transfer-heavy Seawolves (0-2), who hadn’t played in nine days since their season-opening loss to George Mason.

For long stretches of the first 20 minutes, Stony Brook seemed to be making every shot it took, particularly those that the small school from Long Island hoisted from beyond the 3-point arc.

They led by seven early and continued to keep the Jayhawks at bay through most of the first half.

It wasn’t until McCormack checked back in with about 6 minutes to go that Kansas finally went on a run. His bucket was followed by one from Agbaji, then the 6-foot-10 forward followed a miss by Agbaji with another hoop before Dajuan Harris Jr. picked the pocket of Jahlil Jenkins and cruised in for a layup that forced Stony Brook to call timeout.

Still, the Jayhawks led just 38-32 at halftime.

Agbaji had 10 points in the first half, then 10 in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second: two 3s, an easy bucket and a dunk in four trips down floor. On the fifth, Agbaji merely assisted on McCormack’s basket as the lead stretched to 52-40.

It eventually surpassed the 20-point mark when Agbaji converted a circus-style three-point play with about 10 minutes to go, allowing the Jayhawks to coast the rest of the way to their 21st straight nonconference win at home.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stony Brook is going to give fits to the rest of the America East, which it was predicted to win for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Seawolves have enough size to deal with bigger teams, plenty of scoring punch on the perimeter and, perhaps most importantly, weren’t awed by their first trip to Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas showcased remarkable depth against the Seawolves, and that should only increase when Jalen Wilson returns next week. He’s been suspended the first three games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Wilson declared for the NBA draft after last season before returning for his sophomore season.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook returns home to play Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Kansas plays North Texas to open the ESPN Events Invitational next Thursday.

