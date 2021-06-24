CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » College Basketball » Michigan, Illinois, 5 other…

Michigan, Illinois, 5 other NCAA teams in Gavitt Tipoff

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 3:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan, Illinois and five other teams that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament will play in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games in mid-November.

The Big East and Big Ten conferences announced the matchups for the eight games Thursday. The games will be televised on FS1 or BTN.

The Wolverines and Illini earned No. 1 seeds in the tournament this past March. Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also played in the tournament.

The early-season series between the two conferences is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East.

The annual series, which is played on campus home courts, features games between local opponents as well as intersectional matchups.

The games are to begin Nov. 15, with Providence at Wisconsin and Illinois traveling to Marquette.

Michigan will face Seton Hall at home the following day, while Nebraska hosts Creighton. On Nov. 17, Michigan State will play at Butler and St. John’s will play at Indiana.

The series concludes Nov. 18, with Ohio State playing at Xavier and Rutgers at DePaul.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up