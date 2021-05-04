CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » National champ Baylor adds…

National champ Baylor adds 2nd transfer guard in Bonner

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor is adding another transfer guard.

Coach Scott Drew said Tuesday night that Dale Bonner has signed with the Bears after leading Division II Fairmont State in scoring, assists and steals in each of his past two seasons at the school in West Virginia.

The Bears last week added transfer guard James Akinjo, the leading scorer for Arizona last season.

Baylor expects to lose All-America junior guard Jared Butler to the NBA draft, along with fellow guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell. They were the top three scorers for the Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Bonner will have three seasons of eligibility when he joins the Bears this summer.

“Dale is someone who we targeted because he’s a high character young man with a tremendous work ethic,” Drew said. “He has seen the success we’ve had developing guards, and he wants to continue that tradition. We believe he’s a perfect fit for our program and we’re excited to welcome him into the Baylor Family.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018-19, Bonner started all 50 games the past two seasons, averaging 17.8 points a game as a freshman and 21.2 points as a sophomore.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up