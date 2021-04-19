CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Wisconsin adding former Wake…

Wisconsin adding former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath to its backcourt.

Neath, who is 6-foot-3, averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and 15.8 minutes this past season as a sophomore at Wake Forest. He played in 20 games and made four starts.

As a freshman, Neath had 5.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

“We have seen that the college game is moving more and more towards using more versatile lineups,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “Having backcourt depth is essential in today’s game, and Jahcobi can give us not only more depth at the point guard position, but he is also versatile enough to play off of the ball and allow us to play multiple guards.”

Wisconsin will have a much different team from the one that went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last month before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. The five leading scorers from that team were all seniors.

Brad Davison is the only senior from the 2020-21 team who has indicated he plans to play for the Badgers again next season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up