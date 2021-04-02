CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Michigan’s Livers has surgery on injured foot

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 9:46 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers had surgery on his right foot Friday.

The school said the operation was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine Center in Carmel, Indiana. Recovery time is expected to be a minimum of six months.

Michigan announced during the Big Ten Tournament that Livers had a stress injury in his foot, and he did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines made it to the Elite Eight before losing to UCLA.

Livers averaged 13.1 points a game this season.

