Henry to enter NBA draft, skip senior year at Michigan State

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 2:57 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry has decided to skip his senior season at Michigan State to enter the NBA draft.

Henry said Monday he plans to sign with an agent.

He helped the Spartans push their NCAA Tournament streak to 23, extending the longest run in Big Ten history, which trails only Kansas’ 31-year stretch among active streaks.

The 6-foot-6 Henry was the team’s only double-digit scorer, averaging 15.4 points. He led Michigan State with 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, along with being tied for the team lead with 5.6 rebounds a game and being its top defender.

Henry, who is from Indianapolis, averaged 10 points over a three-year career that included 77 starts and 97 games.

