Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference Quarterfinals Sunday, Feb. 28 UMass Lowell 72, NJIT…

Listen now to WTOP News

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

America East Conference Quarterfinals Sunday, Feb. 28

UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Semifinal Sunday, March 7

Albany (NY) at Maine, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Stony Brook, 3 p.m.

Championship Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference At Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C. First Round Wednesday, March 3

Pittsburgh vs. Boston College, 2 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 4

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Miami, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 5

Louisville vs. North Carolina-Wake Forest winner, Noon

Florida St. vs. Syracuse_Pittsburgh-Boston College winner, 2:30 p.m.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Miami winner, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame-Clemson winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

Game 1: TBD, Noon

Game 2: TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, Noon

<

Horizon League First Round Thursday, Feb. 25

Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43

Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59

N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 2

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Monday, March 8

Wright St.-N. Kentucky winner vs. Oakland-IUPUI winner, 11 a.m.

Green Bay-Cleveland St. winner vs. Milwaukee-Youngstown St. winner, 2 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, Noon

<

Ohio Valley Conference At The Ford Center Evansville, Ind. First Round Wednesday, March 3

UT-Martin vs. E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Belmont vs. Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Jacksonville St. vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Murray St., 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 5

UT-Martin-E. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Tennessee Tech winner, 1 p.m.

Belmont-Austin Peay winner vs. SE Missouri-Murray St. winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference At Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas First Round Wednesday, March 3

California vs. Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Utah, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Washington, 11 p.m.

Quarterfinals Thursday, March 4

Oregon vs. California-Oregon St. winner, 2 p.m.

Stanford vs. Southern Cal-Arizona St. winner, 5 p.m.

Arizona vs. Washington St.-Utah winner, 8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Colorado-Washington winner, 11 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 5

Oregon_California-Oregon St. winner vs. Stanford_Arizona St.-Souther Cal winner, 8 p.m.

Arizona_Utah-Washington St. winner vs. UCLA_Washington-Colorado winner, 11 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

<

Southeastern Conference At Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C. First Round Wednesday, March 3

Auburn vs. Florida, 4 p.m.

Second Round Thursday, March 4

Mississippi St. vs. LSU, 11 a.m.

Kentucky vs. Auburn-Florida winner, 1 p.m.

Missouri vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 5

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St.-LSU winner, 11 a.m.

Georgia vs. Kentucky_Auburn-Florida winner, 1 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Missouri-Alabama winner, 6 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi-Arkansas winner, 8 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

Texas A&M_Mississippi St.-LSU winner vs. Georgia_Kentucky_Auburn-Florida winner, 4 p.m.

South Carolina_Missouri-Alabama winner vs. Tennessee_Mississippi-Arkansas winner, 6 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Southern Conference At Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville Asheville, N.C. First Round Friday, March 5

The Citadel vs. Western Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Samford, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 Quarterfinals

UNC-Greensboro vs. The Citadel-West Carolina winner, noon

Chattanooga vs. ETSU, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford vs. Mercer-Samford winner, 5:30 p.m.

Furman vs. VMI, 8 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 7

TBD, 5 p.m.

TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

<

Summit League At Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D. First Round Saturday, March 6

South Dakota St. vs. Omaha, 12:45 p.m.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Kansas City vs. W. Illinois, 12:45 p.m.

North Dakota St. vs. Denver, 3:45 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 8

South Dakota St.-Omaha winner vs. Kansas City-W. Illinois winner, 12:45 p.m.

South Dakota-Oral Roberts winner vs. North Dakota St.-Denver winner, 3:45 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Pensacola, Fla. First Round Friday, March 5 At Pensacola State College

Texas St. vs Georgia Southern, 11:30 a.m.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

At Pensacola Bay Center

Appalachian St. vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 11 a.m.

Little Rock vs. Coastal Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6 At Pensacola Bay Center

Troy vs. Texas St.-Georgia Southern winner, 11 a.m.

At Pensacola State College

Texas-Arlington vs. Appalachian St.-Louisiana-Monroe winner, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 7 At Pensacola Bay Center

Troy_Texas St.-Georgia Southern winner vs. Texas-Arlington_Appalachian St.-Louisiana-Monroe winner, 11 a.m.

Georgia St._Little Rock-Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana_South Alabama-Arkansas St. winner, 1:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

West Coast Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 4

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 5

Portland Pepperdine-Loyola Marymount winner

Pacific vs. Saint Mary’s, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6

Santa Clara vs. Portland_Pepperdine-Loyola Marymount winner, 2 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Saint Mary’s-Pacific winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 8

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara_Portland_Pepperdine-Loyola Marymount winner, 2 p.m.

BYU vs. San Francisco_Pacifc-St. Mary’s winner, 5 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.