Whitney, Bannan lead Montana past NAIA Warner Pacific 80-62

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 9:58 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan 18 as Montana defeated NAIA member Warner Pacific 80-62 on Saturday to end the regular season.

Robby Beasley III added 14 points and Josh Vazquez 13 with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (13-12), who head into next week’s Big Sky Tournament on a four-game win streak.

Isaac Etter scored 22 and Drew Magaoay 17 for the Knights.

