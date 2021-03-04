CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alcorn St. 80-78

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 11:49 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Weathers had 18 points to lead five Texas Southern players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly defeated Alcorn State 80-78 on Thursday night. Justin Hopkins added 17 points for the Tigers. Galen Alexander chipped in 14, Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 13 and Jordan Gilliam had 11. Alexander also had nine rebounds, while Nicholas posted three blocks.

Byron Joshua scored a season-high 30 points and had eight rebounds for the Braves (6-11, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). He also had eight turnovers but only four assists. David Pierce III added 18 points. Oddyst Walker had 13 points.

