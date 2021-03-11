Walker leads Tulane over Tulsa 77-70 in AAC tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker tied a career-high with 24 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 77-70 in…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker tied a career-high with 24 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 77-70 in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Tulane advances to face second-seeded Houston on Friday.

Jaylen Forbes added 22 points and R.J. McGee had 15 points and seven rebounds for Tulane (10-12).

Brandon Rachal had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (11-12). Elijah Joiner added 16 points and 12 assists, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 12 points.

