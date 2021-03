Vandy, Florida meet in SEC tourney

Vanderbilt (9-15, 4-13) vs. No. 5 seed Florida (13-8, 9-7) Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday,…

Vanderbilt (9-15, 4-13) vs. No. 5 seed Florida (13-8, 9-7)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Second Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt is set to face Florida in the second round of the SEC tourney. Florida swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Jan. 27, when the Gators shot 51.9 percent from the field while limiting Vanderbilt to just 43.1 percent on the way to a 78-71 victory.

STEPPING UP: Florida’s Tre Mann has averaged 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Colin Castleton has put up 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Commodores, Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 18.9 points and 4.5 assists while Dylan Disu has put up 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pippen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Pippen has 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Gators are 1-8 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a collective unit has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SEC teams.

