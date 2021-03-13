CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UC Irvine defeats UC Riverside, gains Big West title game

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 2:26 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dawson Baker and Collin Welp each scored 17 points, DJ Davis scored 14 and UC Irvine fended off UC Riverside 78-61 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The second-seeded Anteaters (18-8) will take on top-seeded UC Santa Barbara in Saturday’s championship game.

Welp was just 3-of-14 from the field but added 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. UC Irvine was 26 of 30 at the line — 16 of 19 after halftime. Nearly half of Irvine’s second-half points came from the line.

A Davis jumper put the Anteaters up 62-46 with 8:41 remaining — matching their largest lead of the game at 16 points.

Riverside (14-8), holding its highest-ever seed into the tourney at three, rallied with an 12-5 run over the next five minutes and cut the lead down to nine. But Baker and Isaiah Lee scored back-to-back, pushing Irvine’s advantage back to 14 and the Anteaters closed it out with free throws.

Arinze Chidom scored16 points with four 3-pointers for Riverside and Jock Perry also scored 16.

