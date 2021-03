Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Thursday’s Games Friday’s Games No. 20 Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley or Southern Illinois at Enterprise Center, St.…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST Thursday’s Games Friday’s Games

No. 20 Loyola Chicago vs. Bradley or Southern Illinois at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Noon

Saturday’s Games

No. 4 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio St., 4 p.m.

No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 17 Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Georgia, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 Florida St. at Notre Dame, Noon

No. 12 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Creighton vs. Butler, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Virginia Tech at NC State, canceled

No. 23 Purdue vs. Indiana, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 18 Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

No. 9 Houston vs. Memphis, Noon

No. 15 Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.