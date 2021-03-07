CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Tillman leads New Mexico…

Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Dixie State 68-56

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Donnie Tillman had a season-high 22 points as New Mexico State topped Dixie State 68-56 on Saturday night.

Johnny McCants had 12 points, five assists, five steals and three blocks for New Mexico State (10-7, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference). Clayton Henry added 10 points.

Dixie State scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Gooden had 14 points for the Trailblazers (8-13, 4-10). Hunter Schofield added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Frank Staine had 10 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Trailblazers this season. New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 76-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up