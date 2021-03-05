CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs Portland St.

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 6:30 AM

Southern Utah (18-3, 11-2) vs. Portland State (9-11, 6-7)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its seventh straight conference win against Portland State. Southern Utah’s last Big Sky loss came against the Weber State Wildcats 91-67 on Jan. 21. Portland State lost 68-58 loss at home to Southern Utah in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State’s James Scott, Khalid Thomas and Paris Dawson have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Thunderbirds have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 18 assists on 66 field goals (27.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern Utah has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Utah offense has scored 84.8 points per game, the fifth-highest figure in Division I. Portland State has only averaged 69.6 points per game, which ranks 207th nationally.

