Siena extends men’s hoops coach Maciariello 3 years

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 7:24 PM

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello has signed a three-year contract extension, the school announced Friday.

A Siena graduate, Maciariello has led his alma mater to back-to-back Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season titles in his first two seasons. The Saints are 32-15 under Maciariello but failed to win their second straight conference tournament this year, losing in the MAAC quarterfinals to Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels, the eventual champions.

The extension runs through the 2025-26 season.

“I’m extremely grateful and humbled,” said Maciariello, who guided the Saints to a program record-tying 16-game win streak bridging his two seasons, including a program-record eight straight road wins. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done the last two years and excited to continue it. We didn’t end the season the way we wanted to, 6-5 down the stretch after our fourth quarantine, but I think it’ll set the tone for our offseason.”

After a 298-day hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Saints finally began their season in early January, got off to a fast start, and finished 12-5. They shared the MAAC regular-season title with Monmouth but were the conference tournament’s top seed.

In their first season under Maciariello, the Saints were 20-10 and 15-5 in the MAAC to take their eighth regular-season conference title. They were awarded the MAAC Tournament championship and the automatic NCAA Tournament bid that goes with it after play was suspended in March because of the novel coronavirus.

