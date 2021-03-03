Sac State looks to end streak vs Montana State

Sacramento State (7-10, 4-8) vs. Montana State (10-8, 7-5) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacramento State (7-10, 4-8) vs. Montana State (10-8, 7-5)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks to extend Sacramento State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Sacramento State’s last Big Sky win came against the Montana Grizzlies 89-83 on Jan. 23. Montana State is coming off a 71-61 win at Idaho on Sunday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have collectively accounted for 46 percent of Montana State’s scoring this season. For Sacramento State, Ethan Esposito, Bryce Fowler, Christian Terrell and William FitzPatrick have combined to account for 68 percent of all Sacramento State scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 72 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 62 per game they put up over three non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fowler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacramento State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 69.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Sacramento State’s FitzPatrick has attempted 104 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 13 for 33 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bobcats have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.