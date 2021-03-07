CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Ross leads Pepperdine over…

Ross leads Pepperdine over Santa Clara 78-70 in WCC tourney

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 2:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 25 points and 12 assists as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 78-70 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Kessler Edwards added 21 points for the Waves.

Pepperdine plays No. 2 seed BYU in Monday’s semifinals.

Ross converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. Edwards also had 11 rebounds.

Jan Zidek had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine (12-11). Jade’ Smith added 11 points.

Guglielmo Caruso had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (12-8). Josip Vrankic added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up