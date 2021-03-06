CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rice lifts New Mexico St. over Dixie State 76-66

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 1:54 AM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jabari Rice matched his season high with 20 points and New Mexico State topped Dixie State 76-66 on Friday night.

Donnie Tillman scored 13 points for New Mexico State (9-7, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference), Evan Gilyard II scored 12 and C.J. Roberts 10.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-12, 4-9), Cameron Gooden scored 16 and Andre Mulibea 10.

