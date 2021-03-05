CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Perkins scores 25 to carry Saint Louis over UMass in A-10

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 4:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis topped UMass 86-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday.

Saint Louis (14-5) advances to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Jordan Goodwin had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Saint Louis. Yuri Collins added 17 points with five assists, and Perkins hit 11 of 13 free throws.

Tre Mitchell scored 30 points for the Minutemen (8-7). Javohn Garcia added 11 points.

