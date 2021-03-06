CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ODU looks to extend streak vs WKU

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 6:30 AM

Old Dominion (15-6, 11-4) vs. Western Kentucky (17-6, 10-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fifth straight conference win against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss came against the UAB Blazers 76-69 on Feb. 19. Western Kentucky lost 71-69 loss at home to Old Dominion in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Dayvion McKnight have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Curry has connected on 30.4 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Old Dominion is 9-0 when it puts up 71 or more points and 6-6 when falling short of 71. Western Kentucky is 11-0 when it scores at least 73 points and 6-6 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have averaged 20 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

